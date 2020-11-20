1/1
Francis "Butch" Tewelis
1939 - 2020
Francis "Butch" Tewelis

Sheboygan - Francis "Butch" Tewelis, 81, of Sheboygan passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness, which was hastened by COVID-19.

Butch was born on July 26, 1939 in Sheboygan to Joseph and Anna (Degutis) Tewelis. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1957. He was employed at Schultz Sav-O for 31 years until his retirement. He enjoyed playing cards especially sheepshead, cribbage, dominoes and completing puzzles.

Butch is survived by his son, Tony (Karen) Tewelis of Peoria, Arizona; daughter Dolly Tewelis DePagter of Odessa, Florida; daughter Donna Tewelis of Sheboygan; six grandchildren: Paige DePagter, Alyx DePagter, Jake DePagter, Maxwell Tewelis, Benjamin Tewelis, and Richard Olson, Jr.; one great granddaughter, Bernadette Olson; and his sister Janet (Paul) DeSombre.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Geraldine (Norman) Fenner, and his sister MaryAnn (Gerald) Teske.

There will be a private burial service.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the entire staff at Countryside Manor, Cathy Wenninger, RN from Sharon Richardson Hospice and Doris Thuene, NP from the Sheboygan Internal Medicine for their care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Butch's arrangements.





Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
