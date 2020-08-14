Frank Koroschetz Jr.
Sheboygan - Frank Koroschetz Jr., age 82, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Sheboygan Progressive Heath Services. He was born in Sheboygan on November 29, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Anna Matichich Koroschetz Sr.
Frank attended Ss. Cyril & Methodius grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1956. He then attended St. Mary's Seminary in Lamont, IL for 5 years. Frank was an usher and current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member also. Frank was employed at the Sheboygan County Courthouse as a maintenance man until his retirement in 2002.
The "Jolly Slovenians" were formed in April 1968 by Frank Koroschetz Jr. playing the piano accordion, his dad Frank Sr. on bass, his mother Anna played the stumpf-fiddle, his brother Joey, playing the banjo, Mrs. Johanna Zore on button box and other musicians that helped out over years. Frank was known all over the United States for his passion and love of polka music. On May 1, 2014 Frank was inducted into the "Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame" with a "Distinguished Service Award" for promotion of polka music. Frank was also a life member of the Sheboygan Accordion Club.
Survivors include his dear friends, Tim and Linda Rakun, of Sheboygan and their son, Shawn (Stephanie) Rakun and their children also. He is further survived by his cousins, other relatives, and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Rose Ann and a brother, Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Greendale Cemetery.
Due to current health concerns, please practice social distancing and face coverings are required to enter the church.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Michael Johnson and the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital and Sheboygan Progressive Health Services for the compassion and care that was given to Frank. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Frank's name.
