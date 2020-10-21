Frank Lax Jr.
Kiel - Frank J. Lax Jr., 80, of Louis Corners, passed away peacefully Monday evening October 19, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 5, 1940 in St. Nazianz, son of the late Frank G. & Antonia (Bushman) Lax. Frank graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1959. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving from 1960 until 1962, at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.
On June 11, 1966 he was united in marriage to Dianne H. Salzman at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz.
Frank was employed at the Manitowoc Shipyards for a short time before working at Arps Corp. and Ameriquip until his retirement.
Frank enjoyed spending time on the family farm where he especially enjoyed operating the machinery. He was also an avid motorsports fan and worked on the pit crew at races at the Eastern Wisconsin Dirt Tracks. Most recently, he enjoyed tractor pulling with his two boys.
Survivors include his two sons; Dean (Wendy) Lax of Brownsville and their sons, Jacob & Lucas, Greg Lax of New Holstein, brother; Jim (Barb) Lax, Kiel, sister; Arlene Blatz, brothers-in-law; Dennis (Rochelle) Salzman, Terry Salzman. He is further survived by his special friend; Dorothy Gruber along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Dianne, brother-in-law; Marvin Blatz, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Gordon (Delphia) Salzman and nephew; Mark Blatz.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel). Friends may call on Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 4:00 pm until the time of services. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Town of Schleswig. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
