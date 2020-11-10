1/
Frank Lax
Frank Lax

Kiel - Frank J. Lax Jr., 80, of Louis Corners, passed away peacefully Monday evening October 19, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, after a short battle with cancer.

A rescheduled memorial service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 3:30pm at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel). Friends may call on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 pm until the time of services. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Town of Schleswig. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
