Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
New Holstein, WI
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
1724 Madison Street
New Holstein, WI
Kaukauna - Rev. Frank N. Weber, age 74, former Pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna.

A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Fr. Frank will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Fr. Frank's family at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18th from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM.

A more detailed obituary can be viewed at www.sippelfuneralhome.net.

The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein has been entrusted with Fr. Frank's arrangements (920) 898-4300.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019
