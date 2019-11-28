|
|
Frank Pittl
New Holstein - Frank Pittl, age 86, of New Holstein, most recently of Saxeville, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with his family at his side.
He was born December 21, 1932, in St. Louis, MO to Mark & Anna (Held Kaiser) Pittl. Frank served in the Army during the Korean War from July 15, 1953 until being discharged on June 4, 1955. On April 28, 1962, he married Claudette Gullickson.
Frank helped on the family farm near Lamartine prior to entering in the Army and for a short while after being discharged from service. He followed in his father's footsteps by working with his father and brothers in the Pittl Heating & Sheet Metal family business in Fond du Lac. In spring of 1963, Frank and his wife moved to New Holstein to expand the family business where he remained until retiring to their home on Long Lake, in Saxeville, Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife, Claudette; his three daughters, Elisabeth Meyer (fiance', Rick Ellenson) of New Holstein, Jenifer Pittl of Brillion, and Mary (Glen) Groeschel of Malone; eight grandchildren, Katie (Matthew) Lichtenberg, Dustin (Lindsay) Meyer, Timothy (Amy) Meyer, and Meghan Meyer (special friend, Alex), Alex Nowak, Alijah Nowak, Matt Groeschel, and Anna Groeschel; five great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Mark & Anna Pittl; three brothers, Neal (Alice) Pittl, Mark (Carol) Pittl, and David (Alice) Pittl.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Frank's family at the funeral home Sunday, December 1st from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM.
Frank's family would like to thank the St. Agnes Hospice Hope and the staff at the Woodlands Senior Park for their excellent care and support given to our family.
For additional details, please call the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019