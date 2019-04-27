|
Fred W. Saatkamp
Sheboygan - Fred W. Saatkamp, age 88, of Sheboygan died Wednesday evening April 24, 2019 at a local nursing home. Fred was born November 22, 1930 in Dayton, OH to the late Arthur and Della (Blommel) Saatkamp. He was united in marriage to Mary "Pat" Patenaude on August 31, 1957 in Stockbridge, WI.
Survivors include his wife Mary "Pat", sons Mike (Shelly) Saatkamp and Greg Saatkamp, daughter Suzy Saatkamp and grandchildren Helena and Maren.
Private family services were held.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 27, 2019