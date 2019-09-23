|
|
Frederick C. Stocks
Plymouth - Frederick C. Stocks, 71, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away Friday evening, September 20, 2019 at Rocky Knoll in Plymouth where he had been residing.
Fred was born April 23, 1948 in Sheboygan to the late Frederick R. and Adeline Siewert Stocks. He graduated from North High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Sheboygan for 1 year. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1967 graduating first in his class while in the San Diego Radio School obtaining the rank of Radio Man 2nd Class. He was honorably discharged in 1968 after completing his service time in Japan.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Geissler of Sheboygan for 7 years. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Fred worked various jobs following his discharge from the military. He worked for several years as a stock broker in San Francisco, CA, a landscaper, and factory worker at Bemis Manufacturing. He retired as the business manager of St. Dominic Catholic Church.
Fred was a member of the American Legion Baseball Club, an avid golfer and fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He was a writer and published a short story and various editorials for the Sheboygan Press. He loved traveling and spending time with friends and family. Having a strong Catholic faith, he was very giving to area food pantries and to those in need.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Samantha (Mike) Kischer, Sussex, and Andrea (Bill) Woodard, Hartland; his grandchildren, Aiden and Mady Kischer and Emma and Samuel Woodard; his sisters, Janice Schmiesser, Sheboygan, Marjorie Stocks, San Francisco, and Mary (Mike) Hameister, Sheboygan; several nieces, nephews, and special friends, Greg and Linda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia (Rick) Colombo.
A memorial service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan followed by Military Honors. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Fred's name for local food pantries.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Rocky Knoll and Compassus Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Fred's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 23, 2019