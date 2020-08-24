Frederick H. Schram
Sheboygan Falls - Frederick H. Schram passed away Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 at his home in Sheboygan Falls. He was 85 years old.
Fred was born March 25, 1935 in the town of Plymouth, the youngest of five children born to Fred and Ella (nee Jens) Schram. He attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. He attended UW-Oshkosh and graduated in 1968. That same year, he was united in marriage with Carol Williams at First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac.
For many years, he taught music at White Lake and Granton. In 1980, he moved to Sheboygan Falls and worked at J.S. Richardson Co. until his retirement in 1998. He continued to work part-time at A.J. Machine Co.
He was a long-time member of Plymouth Municipal Band, Sheboygan Symphony Chorus, Plymouth Model Railroad Society, and First United Lutheran Church where he participated in the choir. He was a member of Cassia Masonic Lodge of Plymouth, Order of the Eastern Star, and York Rite Masonic bodies. He enjoyed working on his old car and basement model railroad, as well as other projects around the house.
He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Lora (Tom) DeSombre, two sisters-in-law Jane Schram and Eileen Bethke, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Micky, Willard and Don Schram and a sister Delores Cudworth.
A visitation will be held from 11:00AM-1:00PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. Your cooperation is appreciated in following the CDC recommendations and state mandates; you are asked to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask or covering while attending. Private family services will be held, and Fred will be laid to rest at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Lutheran Church or Cassia Masonic Lodge of Plymouth.
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences .