Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgia Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1121 Georgia Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Frederick Hugo Fibiger


1923 - 2019
Frederick (Fritz) Fibiger was born in Sheboygan, WI on April 20, 1923 the son of Hugo and Olga Fibiger and passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 96.

He attended Bethlehem Lutheran Grade School and was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1941. Fredrick was drafted into the army January 27, 1943 and discharged Thanksgiving day in 1945. On August 23, 1947 he married Ruth Selke at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Hermann Wegner officiating.

Frederick was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he served on the Board of Elders, Head of Ushers, Board or Evangelism, and choir. He also sang in a barbershop men's choir/quartet. He worked in a tannery for 37 years where he progressed to a leadership position with numerous inventions to his credit. In retirement he enjoyed golf, going to the theater, dancing and traveling both in the US and in Europe.

Fredrick is survived by his wife Ruth, two children: Richard (Michelle) Fibiger (Midland, MI) and Mary Lou Fibiger (Klaus) Uhl (Frankfurt, Germany), five grandchildren, Ryan (Katherine) Fibiger, Kelly (Steven) Nash, Michael (Tristan) Fibiger, Sabina Uhl, and Nickalas (Charoline) Uhl and seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Fredrick was preceded in death by his four sisters, Harriet (Roland) Steffen, Dorothy (Emil) Drews, June (Ray) Uphoff, and Mary Ann (Dean) Wolfer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Compassus Hospice in Fredrick's name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
