Frederick "Fred" Leffin
West Bend - Frederick A. Leffin, age 77, fell asleep in Jesus on Saturday, September 8, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1942 to the late Henry and Anna (nee Erste) Leffin in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. On October 3, 1959 he was united in marriage to Margene Pantel at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Fred worked in the insurance business for over 30 years and retired in 2005 as owner and president of Adam-Leffin Insurance Agency of Port Washington, WI. He was active as a church officer, board member, and volunteer for the Lutheran churches he was a member of over the years.
Fred is survived by three children, Tracey Leffin-Hedrick (Robb) of Fredonia, WI, Lori (Mike) Jasek of Woodridge, IL, and Scott (Bonnie) Leffin of Fredonia; he was blessed with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth (Willard) Van Sluys of Plymouth; his brother, David (Bonnie) Leffin of Sheboygan; a sister-in law, LeAnna (Alan) Markus of Richardson, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends,
In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his wife; his son Michael; his brother, Henry and his wife Anita; a sister, Lucy and her husband Roger "Jerry" Hilgenberg.
A funeral service in remembrance of Fred will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Dr., West Bend. A private family committal service will be held.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Fred's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 11, 2019