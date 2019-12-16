|
Frederick "Fritz" N. Bitter
Cleveland - Frederick "Fritz" N. Bitter, age 72, of Cleveland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019, at home with his shadow, Gracie, by his side.
He was born in Sheboygan on March 19, 1947, to the late Milton and LaVerne (Hasche) Bitter. He attended local schools and graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1965. Fritz proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1966 until 1968 in Germany. He was a past member of the Cleveland Snowhawks, Kettle Moraine Corvette Club, and 4-H Herman Cheerios. Fritz was also a member of St. Mark's UCC in Cleveland. He was a John Deere Mechanic at the Cleveland Co-Op until 1994. He held various jobs until his retirement. On September 21, 2002, Fritz married the love of his life Kay Oehldrich at St. Mark's UCC.
Fritz was a collector of decanters. He loved going to car shows such as Iola Car Show and Jefferson Swap Meet. His one true love was his 1957 Corvette which was just restored and brought home in September. Fritz was an amazing baker who shared his sugary treats with all his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; his shadow Gracie; siblings, Dennis Bitter, Cindy Bitter, Jackie Filipak; sister-in-law Barb Bitter; brother-in-law Earl (Nancy) Oehldrich. Aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and many friends further survive.
Along with his parents, Fritz was preceded in death by his father; step-mother Wilma (Albrecht) Bitter; father and mother-in-law Henry and Lorraine Schwinn and Robert Oehldrich; brother William Bitter and a brothers-in-law Michael Filipak and Dale Oehldrich.
A Funeral Service for Fritz will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., with Rev. Patrick Schultz officiating. The family will greet visitors, at the funeral home, on Thursday, December 19th from 4 PM until 7 PM and then again on Friday, December 20th from 10 AM until the time of service. Military honors will follow. Fritz will be laid to rest in Siemers Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Fritz's name.
