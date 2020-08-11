1/1
Frederick P. "Fred" Wilk
Frederick P. "Fred" Wilk

Sheboygan - Frederick P. "Fred" Wilk, age 69, of Sheboygan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 9, 2020.

Fred was born on January 7, 1951 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to the late Frederick and Malinda (Mayer) Wilk. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church grade school in Sherman Center and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1968.

He then attended University of Wisconsin - Steven's Point before continuing his education at the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, where he graduated with a law degree.

Fred started working at the Ritger Law Firm in Random Lake before opening his private practice in Sheboygan and became a public defender in the Sheboygan area for many years before

retiring in 2005.

Fred was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sherman Center. He enjoyed reading, especially history books.

Fred was the loving brother of Pauline Wilk of Sheboygan and Jonathon (Michele) Wilk of New Berlin. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Malinda Wilk.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday morning (August 19, 2020) at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, W5406 County Hwy SS, Random Lake, WI 53075, at 11:30 AM. Rev. Christopher Gillespie, pastor of the church will officiate. Fred will be inurned with his parents. Following the state's guidelines, social distancing will be practiced at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St John Lutheran Church in Sherman Center.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
