Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Sheboygan, WI
Fredric "Fritz" Rammer


Fredric "Fritz" Rammer

Sheboygan - Fredric "Fritz" Rammer, age 86, of Sheboygan passed away Friday afternoon June 14, 2019 at his home. Fritz was born March 26, 1933 in Sheboygan to the late Otis and Mary (Poth) Rammer. On June 27, 1953 Fritz married Nancy Zeinemann. He was a lifelong member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Fritz retired from Verifine Dairy in 1989. Fritz was the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Black River" and was the #1 Packer Fan. Fritz was very active in donating his time and raising money for various charitable organizations. His favorite being and There is Hope. Fritz also enjoyed working golf outings. He received many awards for his community service.

Survivors include his loving wife Nancy, three sons Mark (Kathie) Rammer of Sheboygan, Tim (Claudette) Rammer of Hingham, Scott (Amanda) Rammer of Sheboygan, five grandchildren Gina (Ben), April (Tim), Jacob, Jared and Ellie, brother Ronald (Connie), sister Nancy (Jim) LaBounty, brothers-in-law Jerry Zeinemenn, David (Rachel) Zeinemann, and a step-granddaughter Tracie (Todd) Smith.

Fritz was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki, son Jeff, parents, a sister, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street on Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sheboygan. Pastor James Schulz will officiate. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Fritz's family would like to thank the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, with special thanks to Mary Ann for the support shown to our family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 16, 2019
