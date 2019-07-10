Fredrick "Fred" R. Forsterling



Crivitz - Fredrick "Fred" R. Forsterling, age 59, of Crivitz, formerly of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Sheboygan on November 8, 1959, the son of the late Roger and Jean Clark Forsterling.



Fred attended Holy Name of Jesus Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1978. He then earned a Degree in Business at Silver Lake College. On March 12, 1994 he was united in marriage to Mary Scheer at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc.



Fred was employed at SACO AEI Polymers in Sheboygan, and most recently he was a production supervisor at Saputo Cheese in Lena, WI. He was a pitcher for the Sheboygan A's from 1978 -1990 and 1992 - 1994. Fred was inducted into the Sheboygan A's Hall of Fame in 2004. He coached youth and High School basketball and the highlight is when he assisted the Sheboygan North Girls to the State tournament.



Fred enjoyed being up north in Crivitz with his family and friends, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Mary, of Crivitz; children, Trista (Chad) McClarnon, of Nashville, TN, Meredith (Chad) Otte, of Weston, WI; grandchildren, Madelyn and Joseph Otte; a brother, Thomas (Chris) Forsterling; his sisters, Patricia Waisanen, Nancy Roerdink, Mary Ann (Richard) Waldbauer and Debra Forsterling; mother-in-law, Nancy Scheer-Jagemann (Bill); brother-in-law, Michael Scheer, John (Renate) Scheer, and a sister-in-law, Carol (Kraig) Kohlmeier. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Fred was preceded by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Barb Forsterling, father-in-law, Dr. Terry K. Scheer, brothers-in-law, Roger Waisanen and Dean Roerdink; and a sister-in-law, Paula Scheer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Matthew J. Widder officiating. Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan on Friday evening (July 12) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at church on Saturday morning (July 13) from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Matthews Oncology and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to Fred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund or the Sheboygan A's Athletic Club.



Published in Sheboygan Press from July 10 to July 11, 2019