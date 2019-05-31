Frieda E. Methfessel



Sheboygan - Frieda Elizabeth Methfessel, age 89 of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning May 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.



Born December 7, 1929 in Sheboygan to John C. & Katharine E. (Zitzer) Lerch, formerly of Lilienfeld and Schulz Russia. In Frieda's early years she attended St. Paul's Lutheran School, and later in 1947 she graduated from North High School. After graduation Frieda took employment at the Garton Toy Factory where she met Robert E. Methfessel. On January 15, 1949 Frieda and Bob were united in marriage at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.



After marriage Frieda gained employment at Wigwam Mills where she spent 35 years, starting as a Knitting machine operator and later permoted to an Instructor where she alone trained all new employees in her department. Throughout her life, Frieda enjoyed camping, home remodeling, knitting, crochetting, quilting, traveling, all forms of arts and crafts, gardening, and was an avid reader. She and Bob were active in the Accents Color Guard Youth Group parents organization where Bob was elected president and Frieda spent her time chaperoning winter guard competition trips and summer parades, she worked all fundraisers and helped sew uniforms for the color guard members. Frieda was an expert seamstress, designed hats, made some of her own patterns, and did custom alterations for many people in the community. Frieda was a member of her church Altar Guild, worked at the Food Pantry and was part of the Quilting Club at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Frieda knitted hats for the newborns at Memorial and St. Nicholas Hospitals and made cage pads for the animals at the Sheboygan County Humane Society. In addition, Frieda ran her district's voting poll and was a product demonstrator at many area grocery stores and Walmart. People loved talking with her in the stores. She made many new friends due to her warm personality, fun nature and ability to tell a great story. Frieda was an active member of the AHSGR, (American Historical Society of German Russians). Frieda mentored many young women during her time at Wigwam and even while working at her church food pantry. She was always there to lend a hand, offer advice or give a hug. Frieda loved spending time with her family, especially the light of her life, her granddaughter Taylor and her many beloved friends.



Frieda is survived by her two children, Terrence John Methfessel and Lisa Marie Burns; her granddaughter, Taylor Laura Burns (fiancée Benjamin Johnston); her sister / best friend, Sophie Gunther; her niece, Kathy Koenig; five nephews, Mark Gunther, David Methfessel, Mike Methfessel, Jack Methfessel, Brian Methfessel; her great niece, Angela (Jarrod) Tonn; great nephew, Shawn Koenig; 3 great great nieces, Erin Koenig, Amelia Tonn, Adelaide Tonn; very special friends, Peter & Betty Damrow "Her Angels", Gloria Friedel, Bev Sorenson, Jamie & Chelsea Rische; and her beloved cats, Oriana & Honey Bun.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her father and mother in law, Marvin & Frieda Methfessel, her son, Scott; two brothers in law, Marvin Methfessel & Emil Gunther; a sister in law, Lorraine Methfessel; a niece, Laurie Gunther; a great nephew, Zachary Koenig; a great great nephew, Brendan Koenig; and her special cousin, Rose Poth.



Funeral services for Frieda will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1019 N. 7th St., Sheboygan. The Rev. Brett Matz will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church for visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service, with a dinner and fellowship to follow. Private interment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in Frieda's name.



Frieda's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Nicholas Hospital especially Barb, 4th Floor CNA for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Frieda's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary