Gail Stirling
Sheboygan Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Gail Karen Stirling announces her passing at Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls, WI on January 8, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Gail, formerly of Venice, FL and Lynn, MA, is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years James C Stirling; her son Scott Stirling and his partner Chad Solamita of Grafton, WI; her son Eric and his wife Stephanie Stirling of Plymouth, WI; and her son Chris Stirling and his significant other Felicia Carreiro of Methuen, MA. Gail is the daughter of the late Fred and Francis (Ricker) Jamieson and is preceded in death by her brother Fred Jamieson and sister Faye Dunlop.
Gail is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren including her grandson Joshua and his wife Kathryn Stirling of Madison, WI; granddaughter Kaitlynn and her husband Ben Honeck of Milwaukee, WI; grandson Stephen Stirling of Plymouth, WI; granddaughter Meghan Stirling of Plymouth, WI; and grandson Malakai Denault of Methuen, MA.
Gail loved cooking and collecting cookbooks, shopping, reading, and daisies. Gail and Jim lived in Venice, FL for many years and enjoyed visiting the South Jetty. Gail will be laid to rest in 'her Lynn' in the spring.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday (January 12, 2020) at Christian Life Church in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 2-3:00 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM. Pastor Sharon York will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations to missions can be made in her memory online to the Calvary Christian Church in Lynnfield, MA.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth will officiate, for online condolences please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The Stirling family would like to thank the staff of Pine Haven and Neurology ICU at St. Luke's for their care and compassion given to Gail and the family.
