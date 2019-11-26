|
|
Garry "Garf" Carlyle Clough
Gatesville - Garry "Garf" Carlyle Clough, 77, was received gently into the Lord's hands on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home in Gatesville, Texas. He was born on January 10, 1942, in the Clough family home in Antigo, Wisconsin, to the late Glenn Carlyle and Henrietta Ann Flader Clough. Garry graduated from Antigo High School in 1960.
On January 20, 1996, he married Heidi Hager, at United Church of Christ in Plymouth, Wisconsin. They were blessed with triplet daughters in the fall of 1997 and made their home in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Garry worked for Kohler Company for 38 years, the majority in the Generator Division. He retired in the country near Tigerton in 2006, before health issues prompted the family to relocate to Gatesville, Texas in 2015.
Garry enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, hunting, fishing and trap shooting. A long time member of the Sheboygan County Motorcycle Club, he loved socializing and riding his Harley. He was a beloved husband, devoted father and a faithful friend.
His memory will live on through his wife, Heidi; daughters, Caitlin, Hannah and Jenna Clough, all of Gatesville, Texas; a sister, Karen (Jim) Udovich of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends.
Per Garry's wishes, he will be cremated and buried in the family plot at Lakeshore Cemetery, Summit Lake, Wisconsin.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019