Gary A. Johnson
Sheboygan - Gary A. Johnson, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee with his loved ones at his side. Gary was born to the late Stuart and Delores (Holzhausen) Johnson on April 28, 1959. He graduated from North High School, class of 1977. Gary was married in 1984 and later divorced in 2005. He worked in auto part sales for 40 years. He was an avid Packers fan, fisherman and animal lover. He enjoyed gardening, music and feeding blue jays and squirrels in his yard. He also loved sitting around the campfire.
Gary is survived by his significant other, Robin Schubert; daughter, Kelly Kau (fiancé Matthew Sandner); stepchildren, Sara (Terry) Ninmer, Russell Schubert (fiancee Kim Blevons); grandchildren, Jade, Darren, Dominick, Dawson, Detric, Chelsea, RJ, Kenzee and Emmalee; great-granddaughter, Jasmine; brothers, Scott and Jeffrey Johnson as well as other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a public visitation at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Masks are required, and physical distancing will be observed. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
.
The family would like to thank all the medical staff that was involved in caring for Gary in his final hours.