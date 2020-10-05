1/1
Gary A. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary A. Johnson

Sheboygan - Gary A. Johnson, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee with his loved ones at his side. Gary was born to the late Stuart and Delores (Holzhausen) Johnson on April 28, 1959. He graduated from North High School, class of 1977. Gary was married in 1984 and later divorced in 2005. He worked in auto part sales for 40 years. He was an avid Packers fan, fisherman and animal lover. He enjoyed gardening, music and feeding blue jays and squirrels in his yard. He also loved sitting around the campfire.

Gary is survived by his significant other, Robin Schubert; daughter, Kelly Kau (fiancé Matthew Sandner); stepchildren, Sara (Terry) Ninmer, Russell Schubert (fiancee Kim Blevons); grandchildren, Jade, Darren, Dominick, Dawson, Detric, Chelsea, RJ, Kenzee and Emmalee; great-granddaughter, Jasmine; brothers, Scott and Jeffrey Johnson as well as other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a public visitation at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Masks are required, and physical distancing will be observed. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff that was involved in caring for Gary in his final hours.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved