Gary L. Williams
Gary L. Williams, age 60, formerly of Waldo, passed away peacefully at his home in Cascade surrounded by his loving family early Wednesday afternoon (November 11, 2020).
He was born on July 21, 1960 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Richard and Kathleen (Pfeiffer) Williams.
Gary graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1979.
He worked at Bemis Manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls for over 20 years. He was a member of the Port BMW Club, loved his motorcycle, and searching for family genealogy.
Survivors include his sister: Deborah (Dennis) Perronne of Cascade; Nieces: Katherine Stange of Plymouth, Denise (Nate) Paulish of Kiel, Rebecca Perronne of Cascade, Mary Jo (Tim) Schleicher of Sheboygan Falls; great nieces and nephews: Isabell Schueffner of Madison, Emily Siech of Kiel, Elizabeth Siech of Cascade, Ivan Paulish of Kiel, Dominic and Jaxon Schleicher of Sheboygan Falls; one great great nephew: Oliver Perronne; three aunts: Mary Ann (DuWayne) Schultz and Carol Williams all of Plymouth, and Mary Rose Wible of Florida.
He is also survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great niece: Kathleen Perronne; and two uncles: Don (Nancy) Williams and Leo Wible.
Following Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Waldo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Gary's name.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Heartland Hospice, especially Lisa, for all the care and compassion given to Gary.