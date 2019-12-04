|
|
Gary Lee Scribner
Sheboygan - Gary Lee Scribner, age 69, of Sheboygan went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. The son of Elmer and Marion (Lilla) Scribner was born January 22, 1950 in Sheboygan. Gary attended Sheboygan schools and South High School. He had various jobs in the area and in 1971 he met the love of his life, Joanne Joslyn. They were united in marriage on October 6, 1979 at Bethel Baptist Church in Sheboygan. During their 40 years together, their love and devotion to each other and God would see them through many difficult times. Despite his recent illness, they cherished their time together including their 40th anniversary. A man of strong Christian faith, Gary's kindness and affection was often bestowed to all those who he loved and tried to help. Gary's sense of humor kept him going when dealing with life's obstacles and served him well through his cancer treatments. He was a craftsman who enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, sometimes creating ingenious homemade gadgets. His skills served him well as a maintenance tech at Johnsonville Foods. Gary was an avid hunter, target shooter and enjoyed the outdoors immensely.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Joanne, his mother Marion Scribner of Sheboygan, brothers and sisters Carol Brown of Sheboygan, Karen (Tom) Popelka of Trevor, WI, Elmer Scribner Jr. of Sheboygan, Mary (John) Leonhardt of Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, sister Judy and an infant brother and infant sister.
Family and friends may gather at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 6706 Superior Ave, Kohler on Friday December 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Gary's name.
Gary's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019