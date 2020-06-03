Gary P. Ferguson
Plymouth - Gary P. Ferguson, 65, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his wife Kathy of 44 years and his loving family. He was born December 23, 1954 in Des Moines Iowa to Rev. Lowell and Virginia Ferguson.
Gary graduated from Plymouth High School in 1973. He attended the U.W. Sheboygan Campus and Lakeland University. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1975-1979 on board the USS Vancouver. On August 1, 1975 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Ferguson (Devine) in Boulder Colorado. Gary worked in the packaging industry most of his career and retired from Yamato Corporation in 2007 as a global service leader. Gary had a knack for MacGyver-like "improvised engineering solutions" and believed every problem could be fixed with three trips to Fleet Farm. He loved the art of grilling the perfect meal to share with his family and friends, and he had a flair for sharing stories of his travels and experiences in a way sure to make you laugh! He had a passion for music he carried with him throughout his life, and later lovingly shared with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Loving father of Stephanie (Ken) Collier, Paul (McKenzie) Ferguson, Erin (Jess) Barley, and Cassie Ferguson. Proud grandfather of Alison Matzdorf, Caden Ferguson, Norah Ferguson, Westin Ferguson, Joshua Barley, and Megan Barley. Brother of James and Mark (Louise) Ferguson, brother-in-law to Patricia (Thomas) Roblee and Teresa Devine. Gary is further survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in-law, sister in-law Judy Ferguson, and uncle, George Degen.
Due to COVID-19 the family is planning a memorial for a future date. Memorial Contributions in Gary's name made be sent to the Gary Ferguson Memorial Fund, W2132 Garton Road, Sheboygan WI 53083. The family would like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care and comfort.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.