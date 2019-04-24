|
Gary W. Suemnicht
Cascade - Gary William Suemnicht, age 73, of Cascade, WI, was called home on Sunday (April 21, 2019) at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 23, 1945 in the Town of Lyndon, a son of the late Wilbert and Alice (Hellmer) Suemnicht.
He attended grade school in the Town of Lyndon and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1963.
Gary served in the United States National Guard from 1963 to 1967, when the riots in Madison, WI were occurring against the Vietnam War.
He was married to Nancy Borkenhagen (1971-1985) and together they had four children, Ginger, Nicholas, Luke and Jacalyn.
Gary worked various jobs throughout his life. He worked for Kohler Company and later with his father at Badger Implement, before owning and operating Badger Implement. Gary had a love for farming and ran his own farm for many years.
On July 11, 1987, he married Diane Phinney-Rank at United Methodist Church in Waldo.
After his retirement he ran D-N-D's Country Tap in Dundee with his Wife Diane.
Gary was a lifelong member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade.
He enjoyed watching sports, doing yard work, gardening, playing Liar's Dice and spending time with friends and family. One of his true passions was cutting wood with his wife Diane.
Survivors include his wife: Diane of Cascade; Six Children: Ginger (Michael) Hanson-Lammers of Waldo, Nicholas Suemnicht of Elkhart Lake, Luke (Joy) Suemnicht of Plymouth, Jacalyn (Fiancé: Richie Maratea) of Cascade, James Rank of Brandon, WI, Cari Wittchow (significant other: Joe Lucht) of Omor, WI; 11 Grandchildren: Joshua, Nicole (Nick), Amanda, Danielle, Mikena, Brett, Wesley, Bryan, Spencer, Evelynn, Garrett; 14 Great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Diane (Jerry) Chopp of Sheboygan, Denise (Richard) Voss of Three Lakes, WI, Renae (Rod) Harris of Adell; and Brother-in-law: Robert (Fran) Phinney of Florida/Michigan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; Son-in-law: John W. Hanson; and Father and mother-in-law: Howard and Norma Phinney.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday (April 28, 2019) at 4:30 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade. Rev. Richard Bidinger, Pastor of the Church will officiate.
Visitation will take place on Sunday (April 28) at the CHURCH from 1:30 PM until time of Services.
Burial will be on Monday (April 29) at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Cascade. The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612 will conduct Military Rites at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Gary's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 24, 2019