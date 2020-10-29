Gary Wells
Sheboygan - Gary J. Wells, age 68, of Sheboygan died Sunday October 25, 2020. Gary was born June 11, 1952 in Beauford, South Carolina to the late James and Joann (Tree) Wells. He was a 1970 graduate of South High School. Gary then furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a bachelor's degree in computer programing. He was employed by Ray-o-Vac in Madison as a programmer, at Zimmerman Printing as a press operator, and at Defender with the Kohler Company. Gary's passion was owning and operating his charter fishing business named the "King Stinger". He loved music of all kinds and was learning to play the banjo. Gary followed the Packers and Brewers and enjoyed listening to them on the radio.
Gary is survived by his brother Richard (Ellen) Wells of Hartland, sisters Julie (Jeff) See of Sheboygan and Judy (Jim) Zastrow of Waldo. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews who he truly cherished Lauren Wells, Dane Wells, Ashley (Ben) Runge, James See, Anthony See, Jocelyn (Patrick) Melger and a great niece Mickenize Melger. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Jordan Zastrow.
According to Gary's wishes there will be no services held.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com