Gene C. Nyenhuis
Oostburg - Gene C. Nyenhuis, 67, of Gibbsville died unexpectedly at his home on July 17, 2020 following an extended illness.
Gene was born on April 10, 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of the late Carl and Nelda (Debbink) Nyenhuis. Gene graduated from Oostburg High School in 1971 and then attended Lakeshore Technical Institute for auto body work. Gene worked at the Kohler Co. for many years prior to his retirement in 2017.
He was a member of the Gibbsville Reformed Church. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and camping.
Gene is survived by a sister, Debra (Richard) Uttech of Sheboygan; a brother-in-law, David Wilterdink of Sheboygan Falls; seven nieces and nephews, Kimberly Bassuener, Bradley (Jennifer) Uttech, Aimee (Pat) Moehring, Garret, Noah (Kelsey), Donna and Eli Wilterdink; seven great nieces and nephews; aunts, and uncles.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Bradley Nyenhuis, and a sister, Lauri Wilterdink.
Due to COVID pandemic precautions a private family service will be held. People who wish to view the service may do so by joining Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook Live Streaming beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Private burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Garden in the Town of Wilson.
Following all safety and health precautions, a public visitation will be held at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Thursday, July 23, from 4-5:30 pm. Social distancing guidelines are to be observed and FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED to attend.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
