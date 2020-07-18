1/1
Gene C. Nyenhuis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene C. Nyenhuis

Oostburg - Gene C. Nyenhuis, 67, of Gibbsville died unexpectedly at his home on July 17, 2020 following an extended illness.

Gene was born on April 10, 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of the late Carl and Nelda (Debbink) Nyenhuis. Gene graduated from Oostburg High School in 1971 and then attended Lakeshore Technical Institute for auto body work. Gene worked at the Kohler Co. for many years prior to his retirement in 2017.

He was a member of the Gibbsville Reformed Church. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and camping.

Gene is survived by a sister, Debra (Richard) Uttech of Sheboygan; a brother-in-law, David Wilterdink of Sheboygan Falls; seven nieces and nephews, Kimberly Bassuener, Bradley (Jennifer) Uttech, Aimee (Pat) Moehring, Garret, Noah (Kelsey), Donna and Eli Wilterdink; seven great nieces and nephews; aunts, and uncles.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Bradley Nyenhuis, and a sister, Lauri Wilterdink.

Due to COVID pandemic precautions a private family service will be held. People who wish to view the service may do so by joining Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook Live Streaming beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Private burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Garden in the Town of Wilson.

Following all safety and health precautions, a public visitation will be held at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Thursday, July 23, from 4-5:30 pm. Social distancing guidelines are to be observed and FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED to attend.

A memorial fund is being established in his name.

For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.wenigfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved