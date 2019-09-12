|
|
Gene Edgerton
Sheboygan Falls - Eugene Arthur Edgerton, 78, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Gene was born on November 11, 1940, in Kalamazoo, MI, to James and Ella (White) Edgerton. He was a 1958 graduate of Delton High School and later graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in business.
On March 21, 1991, Eugene married Marilyn Louise DeYoung. Eugene was employed at Georgia Pacific for 41 years as a Logistics Manager until his retirement in 2012.
Gene enjoyed traveling, card playing, hunting, board games, remodeling homes. He was a gifted writer and storyteller. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends.
Gene is survived by his two daughters, Susan Stamper of MD, and Emily (Mike) Diamond of VA, stepson, Gene (Lila) Labar of Paw Paw, MI; stepdaughter, Sherry Labar of Manitowoc; ten grandchildren, Amy Hansen, Lauren Stamper, Amanda Miller, Amber Miller, Kristie (Fiancé, Ryan) McCormack, Samantha DeGlopper, Michael Labar, Levi Labar, Katie (Fiancé, Ty) Labar, Sarah Labar; seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Patty (Ron) Harney of Grand Rapids, MI, Jeanette (Dale) Balder of IL; sister-in-law, Pat (John) Farr of Kalamazoo, MI; brother, Robert (Jill) Edgerton of Delton, MI; and a brother-in-law, Michael (Beth) DeYoung of Kalamazoo. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, James & Ella Edgerton; and his beloved wife, Marilyn Edgerton.
A memorial service to celebrate Eugene's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sheboygan County Cancer Fund.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Edgerton family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 12, 2019