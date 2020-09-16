1/1
George Bernard Kachelmeier
George Bernard Kachelmeier

Sheboygan - George Bernard Kachelmeier, 92, of Sheboygan, left us to go to heaven on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

Born September 25, 1927 in Sheboygan, George was a son of the late Anton and Elizabeth Schweighart Kachelmeier. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School.

George worked for the Sheboygan Waste Water Treatment Plant for many years before his retirement in 1990. He loved to volunteer sharing his natural park and wilderness slideshows at nursing homes, churches and the Sheboygan County Historical Society & Museum. His greatest joy were his four Labrador Retrievers who all preceded him in death. He loved spending time in his yard tending to his variety of roses, tomatoes, fruit trees, kiwi bushes, and especially his kossak kohlrabi and cantaloupe. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where he served as a reader. He was also a proud member of the NRA. He loved going for walks and spending time with his dear friends and helping others. He loved bringing people together for grill outs and bonfires.

He is survived by his dear friends, Stephanie Noel, Richard Noel, Scott Loose, Eloy and Lori Garcia, and Tom Radovan; other family members, friends and "gang." He is further survived by his special cousins, Peter and Lois Stephenson, Janice Murrell, "Le Roy" Stephenson, Melissa Peyton and Alexander Kachelmeier, and all of his dog park friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Elizabeth, and his brother, Raymond.

Private family services were held and burial took place at Calvary Cemetery.

His friends would like to thank Scott Loose for being an angel over the past three years. And to the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Progressive Nursing Home, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room and 4th Floor staff and Aurora at Home Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

A memorial fund has been established in his name for the Sheboygan County Humane Society or a Labrador Retriever Rescue of your choice.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with George's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
