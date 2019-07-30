|
|
George H. Meyer
Plymouth - George H. Meyer II, age 83, of Plymouth, passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born in New York on January 31, 1936, son of the late Lloyd and Cecil (Musgrave) Meyer.
George graduated from Waupaca High School in 1955, and attended UW Oshkosh for Agriculture. He also served a couple of years in the National Guard, with 1 year of active duty.
On May 28, 1960, he married the love of his life, Martha Iverson at The Little Brown Church in Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2000.
He worked for Waupaca County for many years as a police officer and investigator. He ended his career as a correctional officer at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institute.
George was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, and was married there to Beverly Lindsay on October 10, 2004.
George enjoyed farming, wood working, fishing, traveling, Sunday drives, and carpentry. His greatest joys in life were turkey farming with his dad, where he earned his nickname "Turk" and spending time with his loving family.
Survivors include: Wife: Bev of Plymouth; Children: Shelley Hueppchen of Plymouth, Kevin (Carol) of New Holstein, David of Sheboygan Falls, Robert (Jerri) of Cascade, and Sara (Dan) Kerr of Johnson Creek; Grandchildren: Michael, Erin, Joshua, Shannon, Nicole, Brett, Megan, Shawn, Douglas, Keira; 7 Great-grandchildren; Step-children: Michael Lindsay of Plymouth, Colette (John) Schlieve of Grafton, and Patti (Kurt) Freeberg of Menomonee Falls; Step Grandchildren: Jackson, Max, Claire, Lindsay, Grace, and Samuel;8 Step Great-grandchildren; Sister: Jean Winkler of Fond du Lac; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother: Lloyd (Marie), and Sister: Mary Ann Sonnenberg.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (August 3, 2019) at 12:00 Noon at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Cascade.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Saturday (August 3) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in George's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Schroeder, Dr. Matthews, and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Facility for their patience, care, and compassion given to George.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 30 to July 31, 2019