George K. WrightHemet, CA - George K. Wright, 46, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.Born October 28, 1973 in Sheboygan, George was a son of Nancy K. Wright Lubach. He attended Sheboygan area schools and North High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.George worked in manufacturing for many years in the Sheboygan area. He was currently working in maintenance for a hospital in California. He attended Crossroads Baptist Church and Revolution Church. He enjoyed collecting Star Wars memorabilia but his greatest joy was fishing.He will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his mother, Nancy Lubach, Sheboygan; aunts and uncles, Kathy (John) Sukowaty, Sheboygan, Mary Wright, Sheboygan Falls, Gary (Kathi) Wright, Temecula, CA, Kelley (Kathy) Wright, Eureka, CA, and Randy Wright, King, WI; many cousins and other relatives including Billy Wright, Keith (Becky Lorenz) Sukowaty, Macaela Sukowaty, of Sheboygan, Michael (Becky) TenHaken, Oostburg, Garrett (Ana) Wright, Oshkosh, John (Deidra Hartman) Sukowaty, Cascade, Lauren (Zan) Leppi, Cedarburg, Kellie Resnick, West Allis. Heather Dison, TN, Jeremy Wright, CA, Wesley Wright, CA, Ashley (Matt) Russel, Eureka, CA, Kristen (Vince) Bartek, CA, Kymberly (James) Genes, CA. Corey Scherg and Terry Buchmann. He is further survived by his former wife, Crystal Samplaski.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Jean Wright and two aunts, Wendy Wright Bradford and Terry Wright.A memorial service for George will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Revolution Church, 407 Factory Rd, Plymouth, WI. Pastor Justin Fisher will officiate. All family and friends are welcome at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Eagle River Cemetery in Eagle River, WI.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with George's arrangements.