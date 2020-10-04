1/2
George W. Lawrence
1931 - 2020
Sheboygan - George William Lawrence, age 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior with his family members by his side on Monday September 28, 2020. He was born to the late Raymond and Mildred (Kahr) Lawrence on April 24, 1931 in Sheboygan, WI. George was the oldest of six children. He graduated from North High School in 1949. Following graduation, he proudly served as a Korean War veteran for the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. He then attended Coyne Technical College. On September 7, 1957 he married Carole Anita Mueller at Gethsemane Ev. Lutheran Church in Brookfield, WI. George was employed and retired after 38 years from WI Bell Telephone/AT& T as a centralized CPO Technician. George had many interests and hobbies which included gymnastics, boating, ham radio communications, body building, animal lover, historian, member of Tin Can Sailors and self-taught musician. His passion for playing various button box accordions was a favorite for entertaining his community, family and friends. He was a loving, kind, gentle man who people naturally gravitated to for good cheer and advice for "two cents".

Survivors include his loving wife Carole, children: Rick (Christi) Lawrence of Erin, WI, Kari Lawrence of Sheboygan, Jean Lawrence of Maryland, Doug (Amy) Lawrence of Waupaca, grandchildren: Taylor (Chris) Karabaich, Brant Wolfgram, Carly (Evan) Lawrence-Terry, Matthew Stern, Alyssa Lawrence, a great- granddaughter Remy Karabaich, siblings Gene (Sue) Lawrence, Nancy (Ron) Harms and Tom Lawrence - brother and best friend.

George was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Bob and Don.

A private military service was held Thursday October 1, 2020 with immediate family in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be given to the American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com








Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 2, 2020
I definitely respected this man and enjoyed my time working out with him. R.I.P.
John Parbs
Friend
