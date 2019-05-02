Georgiana Staff



Sheboygan - Georgiana Staff died peacefully at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on April 26, 2019 with family and friends by her side. She attended Bethlehem Lutheran School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1948. On August 6, 1972 Georgiana was united in marriage with Edward Staff at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. During her working years she was employed at Eagle Insulation, Midwest Furniture Co., Phoenix Furniture Corporation and at the Sheboygan Clinic, where she worked as the administrative assistant. Georgiana was very dedicated and always extremely professional. She was a charter member and past president of the National Secretaries Association, Sheboygan Chapter. She was on the advisory committee at Lakeshore Technical Institute (now Lakeshore Technical College) and on the state level in office education. She was a member of the advisory committee for business education and secretarial science, clerk-typist and business machines. Georgiana was a lifetime member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was the heart of all things Bethlehem. She taught Sunday school for 66 years, was on the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, served on the Altar Guild, was the Evangelism Board Director, was the recording secretary, sang in the church choir, church greeter, and was involved with MusicFest and Reading Partners.



Georgiana is survived by cousins, Rev. James and Janice Kabel, Caroline Voigt, Marilyn Donovan, Rev. John and Karen Koch, Franklin Freimund, Delores Morrill, Angeline Hinz Miller, Ruth Hinz Dotz; sister and brother-in-law, LeRoy and Sylvia Staff and sisters-in-law, Ruth Brandl and Ella Staff. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Staff; parents, George and Emily Wagner and many other very special relatives and friends.



A funeral service for Georgiana will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave., Sheboygan, with Rev. Alan D. Kubow and Rev. James Hartman officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Georgiana may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the love and care given to Georgiana.



God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1 Published in Sheboygan Press on May 2, 2019