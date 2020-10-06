Gerald A. Bogenschuetz
Sheboygan Falls - Gerald A. Bogenschuetz, age 80, of Sheboygan Falls, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Sheboygan Senior Community surrounded by his family. He was born in Sheboygan on May 9, 1940, the son of the late Clarence and Rose Schuler Bogenschuetz.
He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1958. Gerald then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve, he served in the 334th Division in Sheboygan from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1964 achieving the rank of Sergeant. On September 9, 1961 he was united in marriage to Joan D. Wilcox at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Gerald and Joan had just celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Gerald was a lifetime member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan and was an usher for 50 years. He was employed at Nemschoff Chairs as an upholsterer for 41 years from February 14, 1962 until his retirement on February 14, 2003. He also held the treasurer position for 21 years of the Upholsterers International Union 133 U.S.
Gerald loved woodworking and making wood pieces for the family, enjoyed outdoors, camping, and playing sheepshead with multiple card clubs for over 58 years. He would upholster odds and ends for family and friends. Gerald was also an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Nascar racing and Ninja Warrior. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren up north.
Survivors include his wife Joan, of Sheboygan Falls; three sons, Jeffrey Bogenschuetz, of Colorado, Jesse (Cindy) Bogenschuetz, of Sheboygan and Joel (Tracy) Bogenschuetz, of Green Bay; six grandchildren, Nicole and Ben Bogenschuetz, of Colorado, Corey Bogenschuetz, of St. Francis, Jacob Bogenschuetz, of North Dakota, Easton and Kyra Bogenschuetz, of Green Bay; four sisters, Sr. Pat Bogenschuetz CSA, of Wauwatosa, Ann (Gary) Specht, of Sheboygan, Mary (Mike) Murphy, of Sheboygan Falls, Jean (Mark) Corrigan, of Green Bay; a brother, Don (Lynn) Bogenschuetz, of Cleveland; his brothers-in-law, Bill Wagner, of Sheboygan Falls, Wayne (Kathie) Wilcox, of Kohler, Terry Wilcox, of Sheboygan, and a sister-in-law, Marlene Wieting, of Sheboygan. Gerald is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim and Joe Bogenschuetz, a sister, Karen Wagner, sisters-in-law, Jane Taubenhiem, Mary Lou Fredericks, Linda Nack, Diane Trimberger and a brother-in-law, Dale Fredericks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th Street Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery with VFW Post 9156 providing full military honors. Please practice social distancing and facial coverings are required for the visitation and Mass.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for the compassion and care that was given to Gerald.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com