Gerald E. Lutzke
Sheboygan - Gerald E. Lutzke, 85, of Sheboygan passed away on Wednesday, January, 29, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital. Gerald was born on July 11, 1934 to the late Albert and Eleanor (Sobieck) Lutzke in Denmark, Wisconsin. Gerald was married to the love of his life, Nancy (Dickman) Lutzke, for 63 years.
Gerald had fond memories of growing up on a farm (outside of Waldo on Hwy 57) with horses (especially "Poncho") and doing chores that helped foster a responsible work ethic. The farm afforded him the opportunity to learn many things that he used throughout his life. He enjoyed listening to instrumental orchestra music, building engines/power vehicles, and watching the Green Bay Packers. He also worked as a volunteer in the pit area of the Milwaukee Mile race track.
Over the course of his life Gerald worked as a truck driver, a machinist for Thomas Industries, a mechanic for Brunette's Ace Hardware, and an engineer. He worked in engineering positions at Bollens Outdoor Power Equipment in Port Washington and Western Products in Milwaukee. After retirement Gerald worked at Wal-Mart for several years. Throughout his life, he was quick to help others with their cars, homes, and many other projects. He always put the needs of his family before himself. Gerald was a quiet, principled man, who was grateful for everything God gave him during his time here on earth.
Gerald is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his five children, Carol (David) Gensch, David (Rhonda) Lutzke, Gerald (Sara) Lutzke, Beth (Brian) Kaat and Timothy (Kathy) Lutzke; grandchildren, Maria (Michael) Mostek, Vanessa (Alex) Thomas, Anna (Will) Thompson, Nikki Kaat, Carlo Lutzke and Cole Gensch; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Wagner of Kiel, Wl and brother, Daniel (Cyndy) Lutzke of Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife (Nancy) and his five brothers (James, Marvin, Ronald, Wayne and Albert).
A memorial service for Gerald will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Greenlawn Memorial Chapel (Mausoleum), 6706 Superior Ave in Kohler, Wl, with Rev. Steven Pederson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
The family expresses gratitude to the fourth floor care team at St. Nicholas Hospital for their professionalism and compassion in the care of both Gerald and Nancy Lutzke. They would also like to thank Dr. Dhillon at St. Nicholas Hospital and the staff at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020