Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St.
Kiel, WI
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St.
Kiel, WI
Gerald E. Meyer


1944 - 2020
Gerald E. Meyer Obituary
Gerald E. Meyer

Kiel - Gerald E. Meyer, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

He was born May 10, 1944 in Kiel, son of the late Sylvan and Margaret (Junk) Meyer.

On March 26, 1966 he was united in marriage to Sharyn Forbes at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Kiel. Gerry worked for AA Laun Lumber for 48 years before retiring. He was a handy-man and carpenter which he shared with his sons and grandsons. They worked on many projects together. He would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Gerry and Sharyn enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden and sharing them with family and friends. Gerry loved the outdoors especially watching birds and other wildlife. He was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan. He enjoyed making memories with his family and dog, Lucky.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Sharyn; his children: Tim (Sue) Meyer, Kiel; Tammy (Tom) Rentmeester, Cascade; Tom (Kim) Meyer, Kiel; and Todd (Amy) Meyer, Kiel; his grandchild: Nicole (Peter) Weber, Justin Meyer (Sam), Brittany (Tom) Schultz, Joe (Alyssa) Rentmeester, Jake (Kristy) Rentmeester, Mandy (Kevin) Voland, Nathan Meyer (Fiancée Lindsey), Coulton Meyer, and Mason Meyer; and 5 great-grandchildren with three on the way. He is further survived by his siblings: Jean (Wayne) Stauss, Anna Mae (Gerry) Schmitz, Fran Steiner, Betty (Lee) Karls; one brother-in-law and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, his great-granddaughter, Stella; two infant sisters, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gertrude and Fred Broeckert, and brother-in-law, Al Steiner.

Funeral Liturgy of the Word for Gerry will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel) with Deacon Dennis Bennin officiating. Per Gerry's wishes cremation will follow the service and burial will take place at Schleswig Cemetery at a later date.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Saturday from 9:00 until 11:45 when brief family rites will be held.

The family would like to thank St. Luke's Medical Center and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice all the care and compassion shown to Gerry and his family.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
