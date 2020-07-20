Gerald E. Schmitz
Sheboygan - Gerald E. Schmitz, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
He was born on January 9, 1937, in Chilton to the late Clarence and Josephine (Halbach) Schmitz. On January 30, 1960, Gerald was united in marriage to Anna Mae Meyer. Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years in Germany. He was employed for 44 years at Kohler Company retiring in 1999 and was a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club. He also worked at Nobel's Shoes for 22 years, Gerald also was an active member of SS. Cyril and Methodious Catholic Church.
Gerald enjoyed golfing with family and friends, playing cards with his brothers and sisters, and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors. Gerald enjoyed volunteering as Santa, ticket taker for the Sheboygan Softball Association, and the many bus trips he and Anna Mae took with friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Along with his loving wife, Anna, Gerald is survived by his children, Kay (Rob) Oldenburg, Steve (Kris) Schmitz, and Traci (Neil) Argall; grandchildren, Elise and Rebecca Oldenburg, Justine and Aaron Schmitz, and Nora and Tate Argall; siblings, Shirley Wasmer, Donald (Ramilda) Schmitz, Glenroy (Marjean) Schmitz, Mary Jane Schmitz, Carol Joas, Joan (Gene) Scholz, Linda Wagner, Marvin Schmitz, and Allen(Deborah) Schmitz. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne (Jean) Stauss, Francis Steiner, Sharon Meyer, and Lee (Betty) Karls. Other family and friends further survive.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Schmitz, brothers and sisters-in-law, Agnes Schmitz, Marjean Schmitz, Bill Joas, Alan Wagner, Al Steiner, and Jerry Meyer.
A private Mass Christian Burial for Gerald will be held. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Gerald will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please leave an online condolence at www.ballhornchapels.com
The family would like to personally thank the caregivers and chaplains at Aurora Healthcare and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the loving care given to Gerald during his final days.
Gerald was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.