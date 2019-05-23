|
Gerald F. Davy
Stone Mountain - Gerald F. Davy, 93, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday April 25, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on October 6, 1925 to the late John R. and Meta Ziesel Davy.
Gerald attended St. Clements Elementary School and enlisted in the United States Air Corps in 1943 to serve his country during World War II. After being discharged in 1945, he returned to Sheboygan and re-enrolled at Sheboygan Central High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh in the Veterans of Oshkosh State Teachers College program before transferring to the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he was a man of Turner House in 1949, graduating with a degree in Economics in 1950. After graduating, Gerald worked for Standard Oil, at first in Chicago, Illinois before transferring to Atlanta, Georgia where he remained after he retired.
Gerald was an avid outdoors enthusiast and traveler, especially during his retirement. He hiked the Appalachian Trail, traveled the Amazon River in South America and visited parts of Europe, the Great Wall of China and the Galapagos Islands. He was fond of skiing in Vail, Colorado and avidly played tennis well into his late 80s. He hiked and ran the Stone Mountain area even after transitioning to living at Park Springs Continuing Care Retirement Community.
He was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA.
Survivors include his sister Cecilia (John) Hiebing, of Sheboygan, nieces and nephews including Mary (Troy Lethem) Matthias, of Madison, WI, Michael (Chris) Matthias, of Chanhassen, MN, Jack (Barb) Hiebing of Sheboygan Falls, Tim (Mary) Hiebing of Sheboygan, Steve (Lisa) Hiebing of Elkhart Lake, Alan (Shelly) Hiebing of Cape Coral, Florida, Kathy (Dave Jetzer) Hiebing of Sheboygan Falls and Linda (Marc-Oliver) Wright of Monona. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful staff members at Park Springs in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The care, compassion and kindness they showed and shared with Gerald during his stay in their community was without limit. Arrangements were concluded out of state.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 23, 2019