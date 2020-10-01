Gerald H. StriegelKohler - Gerald H. Striegel, 88, of Kohler, passed away Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home where he had been residing.Born November 24, 1931 in Sheboygan, Gerald was the son of the late Raymond and Ruth Gromoll Striegel. He attended Kohler schools and graduated from Kohler High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He joined his junior year of high school and served on three different submarines out of Norfolk Naval Base during the Korean War 1952-53. On September 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to Leolah D. Milbrath. They were married for 40 years before Lee preceded him in death on September 9, 1996.Jerry was a Wisconsin State Trooper for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Tap Root Club of Lutheran High School, the U.S. Submarine Veterans and the Sheboygan Society of Scale Model Railroad Engineers. He guided tours at the Maritime Museum of Manitowoc, WI. Throughout their marriage Jerry and Lee enjoyed gambling at casinos and traveling to Las Vegas and other western destinations. During their retirement years they spent winters at their home in Sun City, AZ.He is survived by his sister, Mary Lee Schneiderhan, Scottsdale, AZ; his brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Milbrath, Sheboygan; his niece, Tammy (Jeff) Strebe; grandnephew and grandniece, Adam and Alysa Strebe, Sheboygan; Cousins Richard (Kathy) Gromoll and Sharon (Bill) Wiehr; other relatives and friends. He is further survived by his loving companion during his late years, AdelineJanz, North Fond du Lac.Besides his parents and his wife, Lee, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, T.R. Schneiderhan.Private family graveside services will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name for Sheboygan Lutheran High School, 3323 University Drive, Sheboygan, WI 53081.The family thanks the nurses and staff of Pine Haven and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jerry's arrangements.