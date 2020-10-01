1/1
Gerald H. Striegel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald H. Striegel

Kohler - Gerald H. Striegel, 88, of Kohler, passed away Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home where he had been residing.

Born November 24, 1931 in Sheboygan, Gerald was the son of the late Raymond and Ruth Gromoll Striegel. He attended Kohler schools and graduated from Kohler High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He joined his junior year of high school and served on three different submarines out of Norfolk Naval Base during the Korean War 1952-53. On September 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to Leolah D. Milbrath. They were married for 40 years before Lee preceded him in death on September 9, 1996.

Jerry was a Wisconsin State Trooper for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Tap Root Club of Lutheran High School, the U.S. Submarine Veterans and the Sheboygan Society of Scale Model Railroad Engineers. He guided tours at the Maritime Museum of Manitowoc, WI. Throughout their marriage Jerry and Lee enjoyed gambling at casinos and traveling to Las Vegas and other western destinations. During their retirement years they spent winters at their home in Sun City, AZ.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Lee Schneiderhan, Scottsdale, AZ; his brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Milbrath, Sheboygan; his niece, Tammy (Jeff) Strebe; grandnephew and grandniece, Adam and Alysa Strebe, Sheboygan; Cousins Richard (Kathy) Gromoll and Sharon (Bill) Wiehr; other relatives and friends. He is further survived by his loving companion during his late years, AdelineJanz, North Fond du Lac.

Besides his parents and his wife, Lee, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, T.R. Schneiderhan.

Private family graveside services will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name for Sheboygan Lutheran High School, 3323 University Drive, Sheboygan, WI 53081.

The family thanks the nurses and staff of Pine Haven and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jerry's arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved