|
|
Gerald Hilbelink
Cedar Grove - Gerald Oscar Hilbelink, 74, of Cedar Grove, went home to his Savior, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home.
Gerald was born on June 3, 1944, in Wisconsin, to Oscar and Helen (Brasser) Hilbelink. He was a 1962 graduate of Cedar Grove High School and later served in the National Guard.
On October 22, 1966, Gerald married Dorothy Olson. Gerald was employed at Kohler Company for 41 years where he worked as a traffic manager and retired in 2006.
He was an active member of First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove and was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations including the Good-As-New Shop and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, woodworking, and was an avid sports fan. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.
Gerald is survived by his two daughters, Renee (Scott) Janssen of Green Bay, Angie (Keith) Ruh of Elkhart Lake; six grandchildren, Dana Janssen, Hayden Janssen, Emma Janssen, Grace Ruh, Preston Ruh, and Ella Ruh; three sisters, Lois Doro, Carol Meyer, Barbara (David) Schmitt; five brothers, Orlan (Kathy) Hilbelink, Ken Hilbelink, David (Leann) Hilbelink, Gary Hilbelink, and Richard Hilbelink; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Hilbelink.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Helen & Oscar Hilbelink; his loving wife, Dorothy Hilbelink; two brothers, Eugene Hilbelink, Bruce Hilbelink; and a sister, Irene Wilson.
A funeral service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at First Reformed Church in Cedar Grove at 11 am with Rev. Chris Schaefer officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Wednesday, May 15, from 3 pm until 7 pm, and again at church on Thursday from 10 am until the time of service at 11 am.
A memorial contribution can be made in his name for First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Hilbelink family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 15, 2019