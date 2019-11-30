|
Gerald "Jerry" Hoerres
Elkhart Lake - Gerald E. "Jerry" Hoerres, age 88, of Elkhart Lake, WI, passed away Thursday afternoon (November 28, 2019) at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 9, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late William and Angeline (Draws) Hoerres.
In 1951, he married Marilyn Lewandowski in Milwaukee.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Marilyn, six children and nine grandchildren.
Following Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held on Friday morning (December 6, 2019) at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Inurnment will be at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Sheboygan.
Friends may call at the CHURCH on Friday morning (Dec. 6) from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jerry's name for St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School in Plymouth and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah School System.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the office staff and Dr. Steven Staehling along with the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center for all the care and compassion given to Jerry.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019