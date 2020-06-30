Gerald "Jerry" Kaat
Sheboygan - Gerald "Jerry" Leon Kaat, 77, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born March 6, 1943 in Sheboygan to Gillis and Angeline (VerVelde) Kaat. On August 27, 1960 he was united in marriage to Katherine Meyer. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2015.
Jerry owned and operated Kaat's Painting & Decorating and Kaat's Kafe retiring in 2002. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove, and a member of the Elks Club.
Jerry was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing on multiple leagues with all his "golf buddies". He enjoyed making decorative clocks. He loved being outdoors landscaping his yard to perfection. He also enjoyed bowling. Jerry loved to travel, trips to the casino, and spending his winters in TX. Jerry was a huge Elvis fan, he loved to sing and dance to his music. His family was his pride and joy, his greatest pastime was spending time and creating memories with them.
He is survived by his three daughters; Linda (David) Jesinski, Diane (Rodney) Jarosinski, and Kim (Michael) Holler, grandchildren; Shannon(Brad) Hansmann, Jason (Christin) Dehne, Andy (Amy) Dehne, Meghan Dehne, Eric (Amanda) Holler, and Ashley Holler, by great-grandchildren; Hunter and Peyton Hansmann, Avery and Owen Dehne, Addison, Aiden and Austin Holler, and step-great-grandson Hunter Ott, by his siblings; Beatrice Bourette, LeRoy (Friend Judy) Kaat, Richard (Nelly) Kaat, Gilbert (Shelly) Kaat, Beverly (Bruce) Teetzen, Kenneth (Colleen) Kaat, and Janice Kaat, sisters-in-law; Jean Kaat, Kelly Kaat, and Kathleen (Rick) Boedecker, and special friend Cathy Nett. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Lloyd and Roger Kaat, his sister-in-law Janice "Cookie", and brother-in-law Roger Bourette.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, W2776 State Hwy 32, Howards Grove. A private family service will be held later. Due to Covid-19 the church has a capacity of 100 people, requiring, 6ft social distancing, hand sanitizing when you enter the church and the wearing of masks.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Jerry's name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthews and his staff along with St. Nicholas Hospice, and all the other physicians that cared for Jerry over the years, for all their care, comfort, compassion and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.