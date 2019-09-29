Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Mueller
Gerald "Jerry" Mueller

Gerald "Jerry" Mueller


1938 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Mueller Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Mueller

Sheboygan - Gerald "Jerry" Mueller, 81, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home. Jerry was born March 2, 1938, in Random Lake, to the late Leo and Mildred (Wells) Mueller. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1956. Jerry served his country in the United States Army from 1956 until 1959 as a radio operator stationed in Okinawa. In 1960, he married the former Carol Lohse. Jerry was employed at Plastics Engineering as a molder for 36 years, before retiring in 2000. In 1981, he married Sandra Entringer. She preceded him in death in July of 2019.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Laurie) Mueller, Phoenix, AZ and Robert Mueller, Two Rivers; two grandsons, Alex (Arika) Mueller and Zach Mueller, both of Sheboygan; four stepchildren, Kathy (Brian) Koeser, Howards Grove, Barb (Eric) Wersel, Theresa (Chris) Smith, Green Bay and David (Kim) Entringer, Green Bay; several step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, Beverly Kramer, Barbara Ruppel, Rosemary (Wayne) Lohse, Thomas (Martha) Mueller, Clarence Mueller, Dale (Diane) Mueller, Linda (David) Billmann, Vicki (Bob) Mavis and David Mueller. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by two sons, Leo II and Larry, three brothers, Ronald (Clara) Mueller, Marlin Mueller and Warren Mueller and two brothers-in-law, Alvin Kramer and Roger Ruppel.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Beth Petzke officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Pine Haven Christian Home.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Download Now