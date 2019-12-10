|
Gerald "Jerry" Nolte
Formerly of Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" Nolte, age 90, formerly of Green Bay, WI, passed away November 30, 2019.
Jerry was born on April 26, 1929 in Plymouth, a son of the late Henry and Arline Brinkman Nolte. Jerry graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 - 1953, spending time in Japan and Korea.
On September 16, 1961 he married Laura Gerlach in Milwaukee. Jerry worked in the grocery business for over 40 years, starting out in Plymouth, then moving to Milwaukee and Green Bay. In 1978, he and Laura moved to Powers Lake, North Dakota where he managed a grocery store and Laura worked at the local Marian Shrine. Jerry moved back to Plymouth following Laura's death in 2002.
Jerry was a former member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Green Bay and belongs to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. He was a member of Plymouth World Cheese Center Post # 5612.
Survivors include one sister-in-law: Virginia Nolte of Sheboygan, One niece: Kay (Guy) Miller of Sheboygan; three nephews: Bob (Susie) Nolte of Fort Myers, Jay (Debbie) Nolte of Elkhart Lake and Tom (Mary) Nolte of Whitefish Bay.
He was preceded in death by his wife Laura, his parents, and brothers, Bill and James.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday morning (December 19, 2019) at 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, pastor of the Church will officiate and interment will be in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay.
Friends may call at the CHURCH on Thursday (Dec. 19) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Rosary will be said at 9:30 A.M. at the Church and all are welcome.
Military rites will be conducted by the World Cheese Center Post # 5612 following the Mass at Church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jerry's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Staehling and his staff along with the Staff's at St. Nicholas Hospice and the Waterford in Plymouth for all your compassionate care given to Jerry.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019