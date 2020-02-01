|
|
Gerald R. Picard
Plymouth - Gerald R. "Jerry" Picard, age 85, of Plymouth, passed away late Wednesday evening (January 29, 2020) at Songbird Assisted Living in Plymouth.
He was born on June 17, 1934 on the family farm in the Town of Lima, a son of the late George and Audrey (Carpenter) Picard.
Jerry attended Elementary Schools in the Milwaukee area before moving to Sheboygan County in 1950. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952.
On November 22, 1952 he married Donna Lou Wetzel at the First Congregational United church of Christ Parsonage. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.
Jerry worked at Cleveland Container in Plymouth for two years and Kohler Company for 42 years in the cast iron enamel division, retiring in 1997.
He was a former member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plymouth where he held many offices and chaired most of them at one time or another. He also served as Financial Secretary for a year and custodian for several years.
Jerry was a Charter member of the Plymouth Softball Association (Scheduler) and coached various teams and also was a charter member of the Plymouth Mill Pond Adhoc Committee which is now the Millpond Lake Association and also was a former driver for Meals on Wheels.
He was a member of the Plymouth Historical Society and was a Museum volunteer for many years. They also hosted the Christmas House on East Mill Street for the historical Society in 2005.
Jerry enjoyed bowling, golf, horse shoes and card playing. His hobbies included working with wood and crafting items for family and friends, redecorating and making improvements on their home and yard along the Mill Pond in Plymouth.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years: Donna of Plymouth; Children: Michael (Rita) Picard of Plymouth, Vicki (Tim) Hollister of Marion, OH, Julie (Pat) Zak of Egg Harbor and Jeremy (Stacy) Picard of Plymouth; Nine Grandchildren: Tate (Natalie) Hollister, Tim Picard, Tyler (Jessica) Picard all of Plymouth, Aja (Shane) Kinton of Mansfield, OH, Lee Picard of Plymouth, Lucas (Ashley) Picard of Rosemount, MN, Rachael Miettinen of Egg Harbor, Justin Picard of Chicago, IL and Peyton Picard of Plymouth; Step Grandchildren: Sheila Wozniak of Michigan and Amber (Aaron) Schroeder of Wrightstown; 20 Great Grandchildren; Son-in-law: Bob Maass of Wrightstown; Brother: David (Gayle) Picard of Sheboygan; Two Sisters: Patti (George) Fischer of Iola, WI and Carmen (Glen) TerMaat of Plymouth; Two Sisters-in-law: Mariann Picard of Plymouth and Judy Wiechert of Cedarburg; Brother-in-law: Mike Cherveny of Cedarburg. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by: His parents; Daughter: Gerilou Maass, Sisters: Virginia (Lyle) Behr and Judy Cherveny; Brother: Jack Picard; Two sisters-in-law: Shirley (Rev. Charles) Koch and Helen (Bill) Caan; Brother-in-law: Bud Wiechert; and Mother and Father-in-law: Leslie and Lucille Wetzel.
Memorial services will be held on Friday evening (February 7, 2020) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Chaplain Bob Bledsoe of the Aurora at Home Hospice will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
Visitation will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. on Friday until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jerry's name for Plymouth Historical Society, Songbird Assisted Living or Project Angel Hugs.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the very caring staffs (Amber, Jessica, Jason and Bob) at Aurora Home, Health and Hospice and Songbird Pond for all your care and compassion given to Jerry and family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020