Gerald "Jerry" Schneider
Sheboygan - Gerald "Jerry" Schneider, age 78 of Sheboygan passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 following a hard-fought recovery from open-heart surgery. Jerry was born June 7, 1941 in Cleveland, Wisconsin to the late George and Rose (Welsch) Schneider. He was united in marriage to Jean (Dailey) on November 7, 1970 at St. Mary's Church in Omro, Wisconsin. Jerry attended St. Wendel grade school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1959. Jerry took pride in providing more than 40 years of top-notch service to the customers of Sheboygan Chevrolet-Cadillac and Rodewald Buick where he was a service manager.
More than anything, Jerry loved to spend time with his family. He treasured his annual family vacations to Wisconsin Dells and his and Jean's annual trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He especially loved the time his granddaughters were able to join him in Puerto Vallarta. His time spent pheasant hunting, walking in the wilderness and playing with his beloved dogs were some of his favorites. Jerry was an avid sports fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He was a dedicated fan of the Sheboygan North High basketball team having spent the last four decades in the bleachers. Jerry loved to be surrounded by youth. He coached baseball, softball and basketball and was very involved with Cadet Baseball. When Jerry wasn't watching sports or spending time with his family and friends, you'd find him grilling, washing his car, taking care of his lawn or pruning his beautiful petunias. When all the work was done, he'd bask in the sun outside his garage on North Avenue and was happy to give a wave to those who passed by.
Survivors include his loving wife Jean, son John (Patricia) Schneider of Sheboygan Falls, step-grandchildren Kristin Liebelt and Josh Boeldt; daughter Jill (Chris) Fochs of De Pere, grandchildren Allison and Paige Fochs.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arthur, triplet sisters Dorothy Schneider, Marge Greene and Marcella Boman. The family finds comfort in knowing that "Pa" is reunited in Heaven with his grandson Major Schneider.
Private family graveside service will be held by Fr. Matthew Widder at Calvary Cemetery with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. The family extends their deepest gratitude to all who prayed for Jerry and a special thank you to the ICU staff at Aurora BayCare Hospital in Green Bay for the tremendous care they provided.
Memorial contributions are appreciated in Jerry's memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 22, 2020