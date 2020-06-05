Gerald "Jerry" Wieland
Sheboygan Falls - Gerald "Jerry" Wieland, age 71, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He was born on October 16, 1948 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of the late Harvey and Marion (Scheibl) Wieland.
Jerry graduated from South High School in Sheboygan in 1968.
He served in the United States Army from 1968 - 1970 and had the privilege in October of last year to go on the Honor Flight in Washington D.C.
In 1973, he married Donna Busse at St. John-St. Peter Lutheran Church in Cleveland.
Jerry worked for Hayssen Manufacturing Company in Sheboygan and Aero Metric Inc. in Sheboygan.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Howards Grove, Summer Nights Car Group, and a lifelong member of the VFW. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, attending car shows, fishing, and going out to breakfast with his friends.
Jerry will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his spitfire personality.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; three sons, Timothy (Debbie), Kevin (Nicole), and Todd Wieland; three grandchildren, Alexis, Ayden Wieland, and Tony Leicht; brother, Edward (Kathy) Wieland; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Dennis) Hein and Sandy Wieland; brother-in-law, Randy (Lynn) Busse; and his two loving dogs, JJ and Buddy.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eugene and Ronald Wieland; and his sister, Janice (Jerry) Jeske.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday (June 9, 2020) from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with a service to follow at 5:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. Pastor Adam Bode, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Proper safety guidelines and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jerry's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Bob and his staff at Café Bella for their assistance.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.