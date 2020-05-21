|
|
Geraldine Fischer
Plymouth - Geraldine Fischer, 85, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The Waterford.
Geraldine was born on June 11, 1934, in Roscoe, SD to Fred and Helena (Reede) Buechler.
On August 24, 1952, Geraldine married Marvin in Bowdle, South Dakota.
Geraldine was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed reading, baking, cooking German food, playing cards, gardening, and bird watching. Above all, she cherished time with her dear family, children, and grandchildren.
Geraldine is survived by her five children, Cinda (Michael Kallio) Taubenheim, Randy (Sharon) Fischer, Kandace (Jeff) Moyer, Jeffrey Fischer and Bruce (Amy) Fischer; eleven grandchildren, Zachary (Tiffany), Craig, Jake (Samantha), Julie, Travis (Lauren), Josh, Tyler (Amanda), Tiffany (Hayden), Brandon (Ashley), Jeremy (Angela), and Noah; 12 great-grandchildren, Desiree, Brody, Annabelle, Clark, Michaiah, Emma, Tanner, Porter, Brooks, and Calvin, Dirk, Dieter; one sister, Lila Oster. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Fischer; parents; grandson, Ryan Moyer; one brother, Gerald Buechler; five brothers-in-law, and three sisters-in-law.
Due to public health restrictions, a private service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held on Friday June 5, 2020, at 3:00 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls Pastor Tom Gudmundson officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Geraldine Fischer Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. An inurnment will take place at St. Lucas Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020