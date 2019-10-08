|
|
Gerlof "Gary" W. Tamminga
Sheboygan - Gerlof "Gary" W. Tamminga, 76, of Sheboygan passed away October 4, 2019, at Sunnyridge Health and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
Born March 19, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI, Gary was the son of the late Gerlof and Katie Tamminga. He graduated from North High School.
Gary was a dedicated employee of Lakeside Pepsi Bottling up until his retirement. He participated in many sport leagues which included pool, darts, and bowling. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Packers, and the Brewers. He was a devoted grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, camping, playing cards, and living life to the fullest.
He is survived by his special friend, Gloria Nelson, Sheboygan; his children, Jeffrey (Melodi) Tamminga, Sheboygan, Debra (Kevin) Aschenbach, Kiel, Kent (Dannice) Veldboom, Valders, and Nicole (Eric) Traas, Sheboygan; eleven grandchildren, Nicole and Ryan Trossen, Allen and Kayla Veldboom, Joshua (Carey) Setzer, Stephanie Setzer, Ashley (Phil) Hunt, Ethan, Carter, Aaron, and Owen Traas; six great grandchildren, Addison and Colton Setzer, Kayleese, Neveah and Jamari Setzer, and Bryce Hunt; sisters, Harriet Van Der Weele, Eleanor (Don) De Mann, and Karen (Jim) Winkel; sisters-in-law Frannie Luckow, Gloria Blandin and Sandy Kelling, and brother-in-law Dennis (Nancy) Lemerond.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Constance; son, Trent Veldboom, and brothers-in-law, Elmer Van Der Weele, Arthur Luckow, Lee Blandin, and Al Kelling.
A celebration of Gary's life will take place from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Superior Avenue Bar & Grill, 2607 Superior Avenue.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnyridge, especially Jennifer & Rhonda, and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gerlof's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019