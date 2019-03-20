|
|
Gerrit Feyer
Sheboygan - Gerrit Feyer (Feijer), of Sheboygan, was ushered into Heaven, holding the hand of Jesus, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 90 years old. Gerrit Feijer was born January 22, 1929 Enschede, The Netherlands, the son of Rutger and Catherina (nee Roozeboom) Feijer. He began working as a pattern maker at 15 years old. From 1948-1949, he served in Indonesia as part of the Dutch Military in the Marines.
On February 11, 1954, he was united in marriage with Cornelia "Corry" Stolker in Driebergen. Soon after their wedding, the couple immigrated to Canada where they started their family. In 1960, the couple immigrated to Sheboygan where Gerrit began working at Manitowoc Pattern & Mfg Co. where he worked for the next 36 years, retiring in 1996. In 2010, Corry passed away. On May 4, 2013, he was united in marriage with Marilyn Buteyn (nee Vande Vrede) in Sheboygan.
A member of Christ Community Church, Gerrit served as a deacon and elder, served on various committees, and enjoyed playing the zither and singing with the church choir and the Men of Harmony. Gerrit enjoyed woodworking, traveling, stamp collecting, golfing, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, games and reading.
Gerrit was a man of deep faith in Jesus Christ and lived his faith every day. A favorite scripture was John 14: 1-4.
Gerrit is survived by his wife Marilyn and his 7 children: Rudy (Mary) Feyer, Dick (Renae) Feyer, Cathy (Bruce) Jager, Greg (Kathy) Feyer, Irene (Tim) Buikema, Harry (Laurel) Feyer and Tricia (Keith) Hendricks. He is further survived by Marilyn's children: John (Linda) Buteyn, Julie Chledowski and Michelle (Brian) Van Geest; 17 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-grandchild, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Corry, 1 brother, 2 sisters and grandson-in-law Andy Westra.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 428 Geele Ave., Sheboygan. Pastor Josh Van Engen and Pastor Larry Meyer will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM and again on Friday from 9:00-10:00AM. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park beside Corry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church and Sheboygan Christian School.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019