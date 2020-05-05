|
Gertrude Lawrence
Sheboygan - Gertrude Lawrence, 92, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She was the youngest of five girls born to Frank and Martha Renzelmann. Gertrude married Robert Lawrence who died after 38 years of marriage. They had six children. She later married Harold Najacht who also preceded her in death.
She was further preceded by a son, Richard, who died at birth, and a daughter, Linda.
Gertrude is survived by her four children, Mike, Joyce (Michael), Al (Sue) and Bob (Deanna). Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and several great and great great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow View Health Services for their patient care during her stay there.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 5 to May 7, 2020