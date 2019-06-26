|
Gertrude M. "Gertie" Heimann
Kiel - Gertrude M. "Gertie" Heimann, age 88, of Kiel, died peacefully on Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at her home.
Gertie was born on February 9, 1931, daughter of the late Adam and Mary (Dorn) Faust in the town of Rhine. She attended SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Kiel. After working 4 years at A.A.Laun Furniture Company she married the love of her life Wilfred "Fritz" Heimann at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on May 7, 1955. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on November 2, 2016. Gertie was a great housewife and loving mother to their 7 children. She was then employed at New Holstein Tecumseh Products for 25 years until her retirement in May of 1993. Gertrude was a lifetime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a member of the Christian Women, as well as the Catholic Knights Society. Gertie enjoyed embroidery. Together Gertie and Fritz enjoyed gardening, canning, and their flower gardens. They took great pride in their roses. Gertie looked forward to her time spent with her family, and enjoyed her visits with neighbors at Kristel Heights who she became close friends with over the years.
She is survived by her seven children: Jacqueline (Bruce) Kaboord, Sheboygan Falls, Ronald Heimann, New Holstein, Kathleen (Bob) Fricke, Sheboygan Falls, James (Cindy) Heimann, Elkhart Lake, Dan (Debi) Heimann, Elkhart Lake, Carol (Tom) Turba, New Holstein, Judy Heimann, Kiel; grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Moskow, Jennifer Moskow (Andy Behrent), Sarah Krase, David (Ashley) Heimann, Nicholas (Heather) Turba, Eric Turba and Jack Roe. She is further survived by a step-grandchild: Kyle (Anna) Kaboord, great grandchildren: Maximus, Kaia, Graham and one expected to arrive in July; step- great grandchildren: Sydney, Karson, Morgan and Makaily; sisters: Sr. Rita Faust, Sr. Georgene Faust, Margaret (Edwin) Steinert, and Jane Ludowissi; and sisters-in-law: Cyrilla Faust, Marie Ludwig, Juliana Weber, and Isabell Schneider. Gertrude is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gertie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fritz; granddaughter: Tori Heimann, her brothers: Joseph Sr., Peter (Seraphine), Alvis (Rogene), Benedict (Natalie), Alphonse (Imelda), Leo, and Leon (Nancy); sisters: Sr. Phyllis Faust, and Elizabeth (Joseph) Melger and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:00PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St, Kiel). Burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Kiel.
Visitation will take place at the church from 2:00PM until 4:45PM when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Gertie's name for the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff, especially her nurse, Christine Gries, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Gertie, as well as to Dr. Deubler and his staff for their care throughout the years.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 26, 2019